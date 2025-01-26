Pipe burst force hundreds of seniors from Chicago Near West Side apartment building

Hundreds of seniors forced out after pipe burst at Near West Side building

CHICAGO (CBS) — A broken water pipe caused hundreds of seniors to be forced out of their apartments overnight on the city's Near West Side.

Residents had to be evacuated from the Patrick Sullivan Senior Apartments in the 1600 block of West Madison Street just before 1 a.m. after a water pipe ruptured in the building's basement.

Chicago police said 400 senior residents had to be relocated from the building to the Congress Hotel for shelter. A building official says there are 480 units in the building, with some units having multiple residents.

The fire department and multiple ambulances were on the scene as seniors who live here were being evacuated from the building and loaded up onto CTA buses.

A source with the fire department said three people from the building were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

It is unclear what might have caused the pipe to burst or when residents can return to their apartments.

CTA warming buses remain on the scene for those who need them.