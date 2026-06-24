Chicago photographer captures 3 years of construction of Obama Presidential Center while jogging

A new view of the Obama Presidential Center comes from a photographer, who turned her daily jog in Jackson Park into an opportunity to document the history being built in Chicago.

The project by Erielle Bakkum spanned three years and features 500 photos.

"I'm always thinking about a picture that I could take," she said

Photography is always on Bakkum's mind. Even on a simple walk, she's willing to help others get that perfect shot.

She's been a professional photographer for 12 years, but says she's been taking pictures her whole life, starting at a young age.

"My dad had a darkroom in the basement, so I was always watching him get excited about a black and white photo of us that he would pull out and just be really excited about that photo," she said.

Bakkum also enjoys jogging in Jackson Park.

"Not many people make their way down here. It's just really nice. A great place to walk and enjoy nature and jog," she said.

Osaka Gardens is in Jackson Park. Three years ago, she first stopped at the entrance of the garden to take a picture of the Obama Presidential Center being built.

"When they broke ground, you could see it. You could see like the fencing and the cranes, and I think there aren't many other places in the neighborhood where you could see the very groundwork," she said.

Since then, for the past three years, practically every day on her jog, she stopped at the same place, snapped a picture, and continued on her jog.

Put photography and jogging together, and it becomes a montage of seeing the Obama Presidential Center being built from the ground up. She says each picture is a reflection of how she's gotten stronger each day.

"It's just, really like a literal reflection sometimes—just to see that go up. And that ritual makes me feel stronger, it gives me more resolve to be like a better person and to change for the better because I can see this happening every day, and I want to do that too," Bakkum said.

Bakkum was in attendance during the opening of the Obama Presidential Center says it was an emotional day.