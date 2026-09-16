Petey Halpin's 3-run homer propels Guardians past White Sox and into 1st place in AL Central

Petey Halpin hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, Parker Messick struck out eight and the Cleveland Guardians moved into first place in the AL Central with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Cleveland (78-75) has a half-game lead over Chicago (77-75) after taking two of three. It is the first time since July 3 the Guardians have had sole possession of the top spot as they go for their third straight division title.

Chicago has dropped seven of nine and 12 of 17 as its run of 74 straight days in first ended. The White Sox are attempting to become the first team in MLB history to make the postseason after losing 100-plus games in each of the previous two seasons.

José Ramírez had two doubles to tie Nap Lajoie for second on the franchise's career list with 424, and Jo Adell had a two-run single in the third as the Guardians won for the third time in four games.

Tommy Pham, who was activated off the injured list before the game, gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead in the fifth with a three-run homer to left-center before the Guardians answered with a four-run sixth.

Cleveland had runners on first and second off Hagen Smith (3-2) with two outs in the sixth when Halpin drove Sean Newcomb's elevated sinker into the right-field stands to put the Guardians up by two runs. After two straight walks, Ramírez had an RBI double to bring home Brayan Rocchio.

Messick (12-9) allowed three runs in six innings. Cade Smith retired the final four Chicago hitters for his 37th save in 42 opportunities.

Anthony Kay started for Chicago and allowed two runs in four innings.

White Sox: Return home Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians: Have their final home series of the regular season against the Athletics starting Friday.

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