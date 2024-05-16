Person struck, killed by van in Chicago Near West Side hit-and-run

Man, 44, killed after being struck by van in Near West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city's Near West Side Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street.

Chicago police said the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

An employee who works at a nearby business said the victim was crossing the street when he tripped and was struck by the rear tires of a plain white van with no markings. They also said others within the business saw what happened and went outside to help.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Karl Hall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating.