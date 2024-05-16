Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck, killed by van in Chicago Near West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man, 44, killed after being struck by van in Near West Side hit-and-run
Man, 44, killed after being struck by van in Near West Side hit-and-run 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city's Near West Side Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street.

Chicago police said the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

An employee who works at a nearby business said the victim was crossing the street when he tripped and was struck by the rear tires of a plain white van with no markings. They also said others within the business saw what happened and went outside to help.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Karl Hall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 6:33 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.