Person found shot to death near apartment building in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot and killed near an apartment building in Joliet Wednesday night.

Joliet police said the shooting happened just before midnight in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane.

Officers arrived for reports of shots fired in the area. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot near the apartment building.

Police said officers rendered medical aid to the victim until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives and evidence technicians conducted a thorough canvas of the area and found over 20 spent shell casings near where the victim was found. Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and an apartment window were also struck by the gunfire, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identification of the victim and the manner of his death.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020, the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or submit anonymous tips at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.