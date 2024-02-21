Watch CBS News
Person shot, critically hurt while walking in South Side Chicago, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was critically hurt following a shooting in Bronzeville Tuesday night.

Chicago police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk around 11:35 p.m., in the 4300 block of South Wabash Avenue, when he was hit in the neck and leg by gunfire.

The victim ran into his residence about a block away where Chicago Fire Department members responded.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one has been arrested.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area 1 detectives.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 8:59 AM CST

