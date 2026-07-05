Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-88 in Chicago's west suburbs

A person was killed in a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in Chicago's western suburbs this weekend.

At 10:58 p.m. Saturday, two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles happened on westbound I-88 near Winfield Road in Warrenville, according to Illinois State Police.

Police did not provide details on the first crash, but said a car was slowing down due to the first crash and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended died on the scene, state police said.

All lanes of westbound I-88 were shut down after the crash, but reopened around 3:30 a.m.