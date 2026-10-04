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Person injured during dueling protests outside 4th annual Palestine Fest in Bridgeview

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was injured during dueling protests outside Palestine Fest in Bridgeview on Sunday.

It happened in the parking lot of SeatGeek Stadium.

The protests included people both for and against Palestine.

Far-right activist Jake Lang led the protesters who were against Palestine.

At times, the crowds became aggressive — yelling and throwing things. A windshield on a truck was broken, but it's unclear how it happened.

Inside the festival grounds, it was very peaceful, with families and others celebrating culture and community.

It was the fourth year for the event, featuring traditional music and food, a community bazaar, as well as rides, games and entertainment.

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