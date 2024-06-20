Person in custody in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person of interest was in custody Thursday evening in a shooting earlier this week that killed a 7-year-old boy on the city's Near West Side.

The boy, Jai'mani Amir Rivera, was shot in the chest around 3 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the building in the Oakley Square Apartments complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Jai'mani was going to visit a neighbor when he reached the sidewalk, and someone started shooting in his direction. Police sources said 13 shots were fired from a rifle.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said officers rushed to the scene of the shooting and immediately began applying pressure to the boy's chest. They also rushed him to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in a Chicago Police squad car. But he was tragically pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The apartment complex is gated, and neighbors said the bullet that struck the boy came from outside the gates. Police said the 7-year-old was an unintended target.

No charges had been announced in the case Thursday night.