Person in custody after shots fired from stolen car on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in custody after shooting at police from a stolen car in Little Village Friday night.

It happened in the 3000 block of South Pulaski Road just before 11 p.m.

Chicago police say officers followed a stolen Dodge sedan where shots were fired by a male offender. The driver fled to the 1600 block of South Pulaski Road, where it struck four vehicles in traffic.

The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 9:13 AM CST

