Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is wounded following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. on I-94 northbound at 79th Street.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-94 were diverted off to 87th Street around 1:37 a.m. Saturday for investigation. Lanes reopened around 2:08 a.m.

The investigation remains active.

No further information was available.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:45 AM

