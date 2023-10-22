Person suffers life-threatening injuries after multi-car crash on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 5:47 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-55 near Weber Road.

Initial reports say one person was airlifted to a local area hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:26 a.m., all lanes of I-55 near Weber Road were closed for the airlift. Northbound lanes reopened around 6:52 a.m. Southbound lanes remain closed for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.