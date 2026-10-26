Person hospitalized after falling from scaffolding at Howard Brown Health Halsted center

A person was rushed to an area hospital after falling off a scaffold during construction work at the Howard Brown Health Halsted building in Chicago's Northalsted district.

The Chicago Fire Department said someone fell off scaffolding alongside the building at 3501 N. Halsted St.

The person was taken to an area hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.

The view from CBS Skywatch showed a scaffold up behind the building. It was not immediately learned what kind of work was under way.

Howard Brown Health Halsted opened in September 2023, at the northeast corner of the intersection of Halsted Street and Cornelia Avenue.

The health center occupies the former site of Little Jim's, the first gay bar in the Northalsted District, which opened in 1975 and went out of business in the summer of 2020. Other well-known businesses such as the Ram adult bookstore, the late-night dining favorite Taco & Burrito Palace, and the Pink Rhino tattoo shop were also located in the since-demolished buildings on the footprint of the new Howard Brown facility.

Howard Brown Health was founded in 1974 and is now one of the nation's largest LGBTQ+ health care organizations.