Person hit by Metra Electric train in East Hazel Crest, Illinois

A person was hit by a Metra Electric train in East Hazel Crest on Tuesday morning.

Metra said a person was hit by a train at the Calumet station around 7:15 a.m. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the train was not carrying any passengers.

Metra said outbound train service has been suspended as police investigate. Inbound trains will bypass the Calumet station.

Metra riders can check the website for service updates.