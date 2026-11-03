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Person hit by Metra Electric train in East Hazel Crest, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A person was hit by a Metra Electric train in East Hazel Crest on Tuesday morning. 

Metra said a person was hit by a train at the Calumet station around 7:15 a.m. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials said the train was not carrying any passengers. 

Metra said outbound train service has been suspended as police investigate. Inbound trains will bypass the Calumet station. 

Metra riders can check the website for service updates

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