Person hit by train at Metra station in downtown Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific North line service was halted late Friday after a person was hit by a train in downtown Evanston.
A pedestrian was hit by train 369 at the Evanston-Davis Street stop, Metra said.
Inbound and outbound train movement were halted afterward.
Further details were not immediately available.
