Person hit by train at Metra station in downtown Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific North line service was halted late Friday after a person was hit by a train in downtown Evanston.

A pedestrian was hit by train 369 at the Evanston-Davis Street stop, Metra said.

Inbound and outbound train movement were halted afterward.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 9:36 PM

