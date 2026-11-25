A person was found dead at the scene of a fire in Griffith, Indiana, Wednesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., the Griffith Fire Department was called for a fire in a home in the 500 block of North Wheeler Street in the Northwest Indiana municipality.

After the fire was out, a person was found dead in the basement of the house.

Griffith officials did not release further information about the person's age, gender, or any other information.

The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office Wednesday afternoon, while the cause and manner of the death for the person whose body was discovered will be determined by the Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's office.