Chicago police search for person who burglarized 4 South Side businesses in July

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking the public for information after someone broke into multiple businesses on the city's South Side in July.

The robberies happened in the Gresham and Longwood Manor neighborhoods.

Police said the unknown offender used a rock to break the window or door to gain entry and take money from inside.

Incident times and locations:

July 12, around 4:30 a.m., in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue

July 15, around 4:00 a.m., in the 800 block of West 87th Street

July 31, around 3:49 a.m., in the 9500 block of South Vincennes Avenue

July 31, around 5 a.m., in the 8700 block of South Ashland Avenue

Police said the burglar was wearing a black mask and gloves, sometimes wearing white gloves and, in some incidents, riding a bicycle.

Businesses were advised to:

Be aware of this crime and keep businesses secure

Install lights and security system for the business.

Update Video surveillance if available.

Attach tracking devices to merchandise

Call 911 immediately so business can be processed by an Evidence Technician.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two Property Crimes at 312-747-8273.