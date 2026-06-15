People of Play pushes children to be creative as they invent toys and games

Every year, People of Play, a division of The Toy Association, puts on an international competition that pushes children to utilize their creativity for innovation.

Participants get to pitch game ideas to industry experts while also receiving mentorship.

Ahren Hoffman, director of the Young Inventor Challenge, called it an opportunity for kids between the ages of 6 to 18 to submit their original, unique toy and game inventions."

Children then get the option to attend the Chicago Toy and Game Fair pitch their inventions in front of professionals.

Eleanor Wyskiel is a fourth grader from Palos Park and the 2025 Junior Winner of the "Most Innovative" category of the competition.

"At first, I was like, so shocked. Like I didn't even believe it," said Eleanor. "And then I was so proud and happy. I was like 'This is the best day of my life!'"

Wyskiel won for her game, "Dog Gone." Her inspiration came from a desire to combine her love of her newly adopted dog and her goal of making a game that would help people with ADHD.

The competition not only encourages kids to be creative, but to also push them out of their comfort zone with public speaking and presentations.

"To start, I was like, 'This is an amazing game,'" Eleanor said. "I thought, 'Don't get nervous. You know what you need to say, this is your game. Just go with the flow and talk about your amazing game.'"

Registration for this year's competition starts on Aug. 3, and more information regarding the challenge can be found on People of Play's website.