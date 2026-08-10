1 man dead, 1 critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Hanover Park, Illinois

One pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured when they were hit by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Police said, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle was headed east on Irving Park Road near McKool Avenue, when it struck two men who were trying to cross the street and walked into the vehicle's path.

Both men were taken to the hospital. A 46-year-old man from Hanover Park was pronounced dead, and a 36-year-old man from Streamwood was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver who hit them stopped at the scene of the crash. The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.