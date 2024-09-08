Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Stevenson Expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said just before 5 a.m., troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-55 under I-94 for a report of a car versus pedestrian crash.

A white Nissan sedan struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene. The driver did not stop to help the victim. 

The age and gender of the victim were not released. 

I-55 southbound is closed, and traffic is being diverted to Martin Luther King Drive. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available. 

