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Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train near Wheaton Metra Union Pacific West Line station

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train near the Wheaton Metra station on Thursday morning.

At 9:31 a.m., the Wheaton police and fire departments were called for a train hitting a pedestrian on the tracks near Front and Cross streets.

Metra said the pedestrian died.

Metra commuter trains were not involved, but Metra Union Pacific West Line trains were stopped near College Avenue after the crash. Metra trains were running in both directions again by the 11 a.m. hour.

Check Metra service alerts for commute updates. 

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