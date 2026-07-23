Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train near Wheaton Metra Union Pacific West Line station

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train near the Wheaton Metra station on Thursday morning.

At 9:31 a.m., the Wheaton police and fire departments were called for a train hitting a pedestrian on the tracks near Front and Cross streets.

Metra said the pedestrian died.

Metra commuter trains were not involved, but Metra Union Pacific West Line trains were stopped near College Avenue after the crash. Metra trains were running in both directions again by the 11 a.m. hour.

Check Metra service alerts for commute updates.