Pedestrian hit, killed on Dan Ryan Expressway

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Wednesday night.

At 11:20 p.m., the pedestrian was struck in the southbound lanes of the expressway at 95th Street.

The pedestrian died at an area hospital. Further information about the person, and why the person was on foot on the expressway, was not immediately available.

State police said the driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Following the crash, all traffic was diverted off the expressway at 87th Street.

All lanes were back open by Thursday morning.