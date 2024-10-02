Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Chicago tollway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Person killed in crash involving semi on Tri-State Tollway
Person killed in crash involving semi on Tri-State Tollway 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway by the Hinsdale Oasis.

Illinois State Police said just before 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to I-294 southbound at milepost 25 for a two-vehicle crash. 

A passenger vehicle was disabled in the third lane of traffic and was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer. A pedestrian outside of the disabled vehicle was also struck and died at the scene. 

Investigators are still on the scene.

The crash has left traffic backed up for miles. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes. 

No additional was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.