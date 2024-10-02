Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Chicago tollway, state police say

Person killed in crash involving semi on Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway by the Hinsdale Oasis.

Illinois State Police said just before 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to I-294 southbound at milepost 25 for a two-vehicle crash.

A passenger vehicle was disabled in the third lane of traffic and was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer. A pedestrian outside of the disabled vehicle was also struck and died at the scene.

Investigators are still on the scene.

The crash has left traffic backed up for miles. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.

No additional was immediately available.