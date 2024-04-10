Suburban Chicago animal shelter reopening 3 months after fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly three months after a fire forced P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park to close its animal shelter, the facility is holding a grand reopening party on Sunday.

Repairs took a bit longer than expected after the Jan. 17 fire destroyed the shelter's laundry room, and smoke damaged the ventilation system, ceilings, and walls of the entire shelter.

Staff and volunteers were able to get more than 100 animals out safely after the fire started. The animals were taken to Midwest Animal Hospital in Orland Park, and later placed in foster homes, where they were available for adoption.

Originally, the shelter had expected to reopen by mid-March, but will now reopen on Sunday at noon, with a ribbon cutting and open house.

P.A.W.S. will offer people who donated to the repair effort a tour of the renovated shelter.