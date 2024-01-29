Suburban Chicago animal shelter to remain closed 4 to 6 more weeks after fire

P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park to remain closed 4 to 6 more weeks after fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An animal shelter in southwest suburban Tinley Park will remain closed for several more weeks as they make repairs, after a fire earlier this month sent more than 100 animals to the hospital.

P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the shelter will remain closed 4 to 6 weeks as they make repairs to the building, and replace their washer and dryer, which were destroyed in the fire.

Employees at the shelter said they've been overwhelmed by the love and support they have received from the community after the fire on Jan. 17 forced the facility to close.

The fire started inside the shelter's laundry room, where a large dryer malfunctioned. Workers and volunteers at the shelter worked with firefighters to get the animals out, coordinating with Midwest Animal Hospital in Orland Park to get more than 100 animals out safely.

A majority of those animals have since been placed in foster homes, but a small number remained hospitalized due to ongoing medical needs, or difficulty finding the proper foster home.

The pets that are in foster care are available for adoption.

Meantime, the fire destroyed the shelter's laundry room, and damaged the ventilation system, ceilings, and walls of the entire shelter.