PAWS Pet of the Week: Pink

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is this young lady, Pink.

As the weather warms up, you'll want to spend time outdoors and Pink will happily join you. She is just 7 months old and has proven herself to be very teachable – especially when there are treats available. If you walk or run a lot, she can be your companion and she has lots of energy and love to give.

PAWS Pink

Pink is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago takes in as many dogs and cats as possible, but did you know that you can help them care for even more pets? PAWS is looking for foster homes for dogs and cats that might be healing from an injury or who require vet checks for a while until they go to a loving permanent home. Fostering a pet actually helps TWO pets, as you create room for another homeless pet to be taken in by PAWS Chicago. Go to pawschicago.org for information on fostering a sweet dog or cat.