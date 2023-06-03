PAWS Pet of the Week: Lil Bit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a Lil Bit Country and a Lil Bit Rock and Roll. Actually, he's just Lil Bit.

PAWS Chicago

Lil Bit came to PAWS Chicago a few weeks ago with 3 littermates and – guess what – they've all found loving homes. If you have a Lil Bit of room in your heart and your home, you can be Lil Bit's savior.

PAWS Chicago

He's about 8 months old, he's a huge fan of belly rubs, and has the sweetest personality.

PAWS Chicago

Lil Bit is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

This weekend is the return of the annual Angels with Tails Gold Coast event. More than 50 dogs and cats will be available for adoption at almost 30 retailers along Oak Street, Rush Street, Delaware Place, and Michigan Avenue on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Take a stroll, do some shopping for a summer wardrobe, or a furry friend. Visit pawschicago.org/angelswithtails for details.