Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz

/ CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz
PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Heinz.

Heinz is an 11-month-old Terrier mix who is 76 pounds of pure love! This energetic puppy has a playful and bubbly personality. 

He loves running, fetching, and getting pets. He especially enjoys playing with the hose in this hot weather! Heinz would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help harness his energy and strength. His ideal adopter would continue his obedience training and provide engaging activities to help this smart boy thrive.

heinz-1.jpg
Heinz PAWS Chicago

Heinz's adoption fee will be covered during a special adoption event on Saturday, June 18, at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Large dogs 40lbs and over will have sponsored adoption fees at the "Big Love" adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.