PAWS Chicago to host annual 'Angels With Tails' adoption event in Gold Coast

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago along with several other rescue groups are hosting their annual "Angels With Tails" adoption event in Gold Coast Sunday.

The event will bring dozens of homeless animals to nearly thirty stores along Oak Street, Rush Street, and Delaware place. Puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats will all be available for adoption.

View map and locations below:

AWT_map_2022 by Jeramie Bizzle on Scribd

The animals will hit the streets from noon to 4 p.m.

More information about the event can be found at pawschicago.com

First published on June 5, 2022 / 9:15 AM

