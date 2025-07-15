PAWS Chicago taking in dogs, cats from Texas in aftermath of deadly floods

PAWS Chicago is taking in cats and dogs from shelters in Texas that were affected by the deadly flooding there.

The Chicago organization started picking up pets who were already in shelters when the flooding began. By taking in these animals, PAWS said it allows the shelters in the flood-affected areas in Texas to make room for animals displaced by the disaster and focus on reuniting families with beloved pets.

PAWS picked up its first flight of 22 dogs and puppies from the Nebraksa City Municipal Airport Monday afternoon from Concho Valley PAWS, a rescue organization in San Angelo, Texas. The Chicago volunteers then drove the dogs back to the city, where they are receiving medical care, vaccinations and any other additional attention before they are made available for fostering and adoption.

Another flight of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will arrive from Austin, Texas, Wednesday night, the organization said.