'My kid is gone' – Parents mourn loss of 5-year-old hit and killed by 2 cars in Edgebrook

CHICAGO (CBS) – The parents of a 5-year-old boy are in mourning after he was hit and killed by two vehicles in Edgebrook Wednesday night.

Police said a red Jeep hit Taha Khan at Devon and Cicero avenues just after 9 p.m. and then took off. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to Taha's devastated parents on Thursday.

"My kid is gone," said Misbah Alam Khan, Taha's mother.

The heartbroken parents of Taha said he was a shy boy who loved to draw and was excited to start kindergarten in two weeks. His mom described the moment when she saw him after the hit and run and immediately feared the worst.

"His face looked blue, I don't know," she said through tears. "But I had a gut feeling that he is no more at that time."

The family is still trying to figure out how he got out of the house and into the street around 9:07 p.m. Police said a second car hit him after the Jeep and that driver stopped. The family said that driver even rendered CPR on Taha.

The second driver told CBS 2 off camera the incident was too painful to talk about.

Taha's mother is asking everyone in the area to check their security cameras for the red Jeep.

"If we check every camera, like every single person's camera, we can catch them," she said.

Taha's parents also expressed concerns about traffic safety in the area.

Police haven't said how fast the Jeep was going but nonetheless, the family is calling on all drivers to obey the speed limit.