Boy, 5, hit by car at Devon and Cicero avenues and critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy was struck and critically injured by a vehicle at Devon and Cicero avenues Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at Devon and Cicero avenues – on the cusp of the Northwest Side's Edgebrook and Sauganash neighborhoods and suburban Lincolnwood.

The boy was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in very critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Information from Chicago Police was not immediately available. Lincolnwood police said they were not involved in the response.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:58 PM

