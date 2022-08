Parents mourn 5-year-old son hit and killed by 2 cars in Chicago The parents of a 5-year-old boy are in mourning after he was hit and killed by two vehicles in Edgebrook Wednesday night. Police said a red Jeep hit Taha Khan at Devon and Cicero avenues just after 9 p.m. and then took off. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to Taha's devastated parents on Thursday.