Parents, leaders in Chicago southwest suburbs say they're against potential mining expansion

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS)—A debate has been brewing in the southwest suburbs about expanding mining operations near a school.

Many parents and local leaders in Bolingbrook and Plainfield have spoken out against the plan—some even signing an online petition asking the Will County board to reject it.

There's an open debate about what should happen with the open space across from a school—should it stay as is, or should Will County allow it to be mined for limestone?

A group of parents from Bolingbrook and Plainfield, along with the mayors of both communities, shared their concerns about the property across the street from Liberty Elementary School.

It's a 90-acre parcel of land, technically in unincorporated Will County but bordered by Bolingbrook and Plainfield. The owner of the property has a quarry nearby and wants to expand operations to mine for limestone.

The plan would include the construction of an 18-foot berm and underground blasting operations twice a week.

The parents and local leaders, including Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis, want Will County board members to vote down the plan because it's too close to schools and neighborhoods.

"Heavy mining just doesn't make any sense. It'll be a great pollutant, a great disturbance to all of the neighbors, the schools and we're opposing, strongly opposing any expansion of the existing quarry," Argoudelis said.

Claire Hotaki also opposes the plan.

"I couldn't imagine trying to teach school, certainly elementary-aged kids, when there's dynamite blasts happening or the ground is shaking," she said.

The Will County Board met on Thursday and pushed back a final vote on the plan until March 20.

CBS News Chicago contacted the attorney's office representing the quarry owner but has yet to hear back.