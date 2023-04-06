Watch CBS News
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan hosting fundraiser for Highland Park parade shooting victims

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (CBS)-- Starting tonight, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is hosting fundraisers for the families and victims of last summer's deadly parade shooting.

There will be a book signing at Madame Zuzu's teahouse from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tonight, featuring NWA World Champion Tyrus and women's wrestler Madusa.

Then on Friday and Saturday, there are professional wrestling events at StudioONE in Highland Park.

The events will raise money for the Highland Park Community Foundation.

