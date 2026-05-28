Man charged with sexually assaulting woman he met during concert at Aragon Ballroom

A Palos Hills man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago during a concert last month.

Timothy O'Connell, 36, has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault.

Cook County Sheriff's police said a woman who lives outside Illinois met O'Connell during a concert at the Aragon Ballroom in the Uptown neighborhood in Chicago on April 20.

Police said O'Connell offered the woman a drink, and after she took a few sips, she could not remember what happened the rest of the night.

The woman woke up the next morning partially undressed at a home in the 11100 block of Spathis Drive in Palos hills, police said. After she woke up, O'Connell offered to arrange for a rideshare trip back to her hotel.

Once she returned home, she sought medical attention, which uncovered evidence of sexual assault.

Sheriff's detectives later obtained a search warrant for O'Connell's calls and location data, which placed him at the Aragon Ballroom before traveling to the home on Spathis Drive. Security video also showed a vehicle dropping O'Connell and the victim off at the Spathis Drive home.

O'Connell was arrested on Wednesday, and admitted to having sex with the victim.

At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him placed on electronic monitoring. He is due back in court on June 25.