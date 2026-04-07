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Palestinian students allege discrimination at DePaul University

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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Palestinian students at DePaul University announced this week that they are filing complaints claiming discrimination.

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is filing the complaints with the Illinois Department of Human Relations on the students' behalf.

Students in part claim they have been accused of antisemitism for expressing their views on the war in Gaza.

A news conference was set to be held on the filings Tuesday afternoon.

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