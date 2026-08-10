Palatine Township High School District 211 apologizes after "Hail Hitler" email sent by former student

Classes are back in session at Palatine Township High School District 211, and the new year is beginning with controversy.

The district just switched to a new email system and a glitch initially allowed anyone to reply to all to a routine back-to-school email. On Wednesday, hundreds of messages bombarded users, including one with the message "Hail Hitler."

The district said it doesn't know how many of the 20,000 current and former students and staff saw it.

The district quickly apologized for the blast of unwanted messages, but not for the message about Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

After CBS News Chicago reached out for answers on Monday, the district posted a message on its website that reads, in part, "District 211 does not condone racist, antisemitic, or discriminatory comments of any kind."

The district has determined a former student sent the Hitler message. The reply to all function is no longer available.