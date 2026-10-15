Palatine police, FBI providing update after teen arrested for alleged mass shooting plot at Hindu temple

Police in Palatine, Illinois, and the FBI plan to provide an update after a teen was arrested for an alleged mass shooting plot that may have targeted the Aurora Hindu temple.

That press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing a rifle with a barrel less than 16 inches long, both felonies.

Paporakis is behind bars after investigators said they found his manifesto, laying out his intention to kill people of south asian descent.

On Wednesday, the Palatine police chief said a 9-1-1 call from a coworker was key in the arrest.

Court documents said the 19-year-old told coworkers he planned an attack at a Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday.

Something went wrong with his gun when he got there, according to investigators, who believed Paporakis would try again to carry out his violent plan.

Police moved in quickly, executing a search warrant at the teen's palatial home.

While searching his home, police said they found a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment, a tactical vest containing body armor, and a patch with imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Officers also found an eight-page manifesto, police believe was written by Paporakis.

The manifesto is apparently filled with hateful thoughts toward non-white people, especially those who are indian. In it, Paparokis allegedly self-identifies as a white supremacist and neo-nazi.

Court documents say Paporakis suffered from mental and emotional health issues and had been without prescribed medication. A judge ordered Paporakis detained while awaiting trial.