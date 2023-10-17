Slaying of Palestinian boy in Chicago area highlights lacking data on hate crimes, advocates say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community vigil will be held Tuesday evening for Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who authorities say was stabbed to death by his landlord, allegedly because he was Muslim.

Community groups are asking how to avoid another such tragedy. CBS 2's Megan Hickey looked into how a lack of data might be holding up that process.

It was a horrific murder police and prosecutors say was fueled by hate.

"I'm furious that this incident occurred, that there is a child who is dead and a mother clinging to her life, for no other reason other than that they are Muslim," said David Goldenberg, Midwest Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League.

Goldenberg said, sadly, Wadea's stabbing death did not shock him.

"When we think about these types of attacks, and we see what is occurring on the streets of our city, in the halls of our city council, and on the screens of our television, no one – unfortunately – should be surprised that someone has been indoctrinated, and driven to this type of hateful act," he said.

On Monday, the FBI released its most recent hate crimes data for 2022, but far from every police department actually submitted data. In Illinois, only 56% of police departments reported hate crimes to the FBI – or 56%.

According to the nonprofit newsroom The Marshall Project, which covers the criminal justice system, roughly 42 states and the District of Columbia had higher reporting rates than Illinois last year.

"Especially when something like what happened this Saturday is taking place – you have a nation's attention on hate crime – it really is frustrating," said Marshall Project data reporter Weihua Li, who has studied hate crime data extensively.

Li said the lack of reporting is a problem, because without comprehensive data, policymakers will lack the critical information needed to address these concerning trends — and horrific scenes like Wadea's murder.

"With any police departments missing from the data, it means that stories in their communities are not going to be told in the national picture; that for criminologists, policy makers who use this data for analysis for policy making, it will be always be missing context," she said.