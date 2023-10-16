Murder of Palestinian child in Plainfield highlighting hate crimes in the area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 takes a closer look at what's driving hate -- and hate crimes -- in the Chicago area.

They're intensifying and members of some communities say how the discussion is framed in Washington, and here on local television, is critical to the conversation.

This after the murder of a Palestinian boy in Plainfield over the weekend, CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye has more on the dialogue and fear in many Chicago communities today.

Businesses on the city's southwest side are concerned about retaliation given the events of Plainfield this weekend and students at UIC said they are not coming to class over similar fears.

"I had a Facebook message this morning from a woman whose neighbor asked her husband if he supports terrorism and she's now worried about what she has to do to protect her family," said Illinois State Representative Abdel Nasser Rashid (D-24.)

"Opened my email when I woke up this morning and a Palestinian student told me I won't be coming to class today because my parents are scared for my life and want me to stay home," said Nadine Naber, Founder of the Arab American Cultural Center at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC.)

Last month UIC professor Nadine Naber co-authored a first-of-its-kind analysis of the 100,000 Arab Americans in the Chicagoland area, which concluded among other things:

"...agencies and organizations are failing to meet the needs of Arab Americans..."

Failures, she said, came crashing down this weekend in Plainfield.

"The incident in Plainfield is both continuation but intensification of anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racist acts that have been invisibilized. Most people don't know these incidents are going on every day in Chicagoland," Naber said.

Incidents are exacerbated, she said, by politicians, media outlets, and educators.

"This did not have to be this way. It was a choice made over the last eight to nine days, by political leadership and members of the press to give Israel a complete unaccountable monopoly over the narrative and the framework of what's happening in the region," Naber said.

That framework, investigators acknowledged, was the backdrop to the murder. That some in the Arab community said shouldn't be framed only in religious terms.

"I'm concerned that the dominant media is discussing it as an anti-Muslim hate crime. The correct explanation is that it is an anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, anti-Muslim hate crime," Rashid said. "This is more than an act of hate. It's an act of war in Chicago.