Lack of reporting on hate crimes in Illinois leads to incomplete info for lawmakers A community vigil will be held Tuesday evening for Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who authorities say was stabbed to death by his landlord, allegedly because he was Muslim. Community groups are asking how to avoid another such tragedy. CBS 2's Megan Hickey looked into how a lack of data might be holding up that process.