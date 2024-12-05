Chicago police seek pair in violent CTA Red Line train robbery in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man and a woman who beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train last month.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the pair approached the passenger on the train and attempted to take their belongings. When the victim resisted, a fight occurred, and the suspects punched the victim with closed fists and took their belongings.

The first suspect was described as an African American man, either 18 or 19 years old, between 150 and 165 pounds, with a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat with the word "Chicago" on the front, a dark hooded sweatshirt with three masked faces on the chest, a white undershirt, and dark pants.

The second suspect is an African American female between 16 and 18 years of age, between 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 7, with long braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black and gold-colored North Face jacket and dark pants.

Police seek the above suspects in the Nov. 27 CTA Red Line train robbery in Uptown. Chicago Police Department

Police are advising the public to:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Watch for suspicious activity or persons as you enter and exit your vehicle.

Never resist during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant.

Remember any unique characteristics of the offender (scars, acne, teeth, tattoos, etc.)

Anyone with additional information can contact the Public Transportation Section at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.