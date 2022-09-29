Watch CBS News
Pace proposes no fare increase for riders in 2023 budget

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pace is promising not to raise prices in 2023, that's if their proposed budget gets finalized.

Along with steady fares, Pace said it wants to eliminate, and in some cases, lower costs for riders who need to make a transfer.

The new budget would also eliminate most 69 fixed routes that have been shut down since the start of the pandemic, including several routes in the west and northwest suburbs.

Pace will hold a series of public hearings so people can weigh in from Oct. 20-28.

