Pace along with CTA, Metra offering free rides on New Year's Eve

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pace is helping commuters welcome in 2023.

The transit company will provide free bus and ADA paratransit rides on New Year's Eve into the morning of New Year's Day and encourages people who are celebrating to take advantage of the offer.

The free rides run from 10 p.m. Saturday night to 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Other transit agencies also are offering free New Year's Eve rides.

You can travel free on all Metra trains arriving at or departing from downtown stations after 6 p.m. on Saturday New Year's Eve.

The CTA will offer free rides starting at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:23 AM

