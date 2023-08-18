Overnight armed robbery spree prompts police investigation; 2 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating five armed robberies that happened on the city's North Side.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe details where each of the incidents took place and what they have in common.

The first robbery happened in the North Center neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. when police said a woman in her 60s was walking when two young suspects with rifles got out of a white sedan and robbed her.

Then ten minutes later around 11:40, also in North Center, a man in his 40s was walking on the sidewalk when a similar situation occurred - two young suspects with rifles got out of a white sedan and robbed him.

According to police, two minutes later in the Lakeview neighborhood, another man was robbed. The suspects in that incident also got out of a white sedan and had rifles.

Just before midnight, this time in Roscoe Village, a man, and woman standing on the sidewalk were also robbed. The suspects were also identified as driving in a white sedan, with one of the suspects having a rifle.

In the last incident, a man was robbed in Lakeview just after 2 a.m.

Police say they caught up with the white sedan the suspects were in and found the man's belongings inside. They also arrested the two suspects.

In all four robberies, they were in a white sedan and used rifles. Though the details in each case are similar, police aren't connecting them just yet.

They are still investigating.



