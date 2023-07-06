Watch CBS News
CPD investigating after 4 armed robberies overnight on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are working to determine if four armed robberies overnight are connected.

One of the incidents happened around 3 a.m. when three men got out of a white Kia with guns.

Two went into a Walgreens on Milwaukee near Armitage and demanded money. The third man held up two people in a parking lot.

Three hours earlier, three men in a white Kia held up four people walking on Armitage near Damen.

Two of the robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores.

The first happened at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Belmont near Western. A man with a gun took all the money from the register and ran out.

Then, just after midnight, the same thing happened at the convenience store on Damen just south of Fullerton.

Police haven't said if the robber left in a Kia.

