Out of the Darkness Walk to raise suicide awareness happening Saturday

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosting Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosting Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosting Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and there's an event in Chicago Saturday to help bring hope to those affected by suicide and to help save lives.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk - the largest suicide prevention walk in the country.

The goal? To help prevent and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

CBS 2 spoke with AFSP Executive Director Angela Cummings who says the walk is a way to help raise awareness on mental health and suicide prevention.

"It's a place where people can come together – we have survivors of suicide loss, those who loss someone, we also have people sort of honoring their own struggle and journey," she said.

The walk is meant to encourage people to open up about their connections and provide a platform for the cause.

On-site registration for the walk will be available. Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team. Every dollar raised from the event will go towards AFSP's investment in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

At least 4,000 people are expected to participate in Saturday's walk.

The event will take place at Montrose Harbor from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can also be made to the foundation through their website chicagowalk.org

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.