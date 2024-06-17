Out-of-control parties blamed for 2 mass shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 13 people were injured in two separate mass shootings just an hour apart early Monday morning—one in Humboldt Park, the other in West Englewood.

Witnesses said both shootings stemmed from parties that appear to have spiraled out of control. eighbors said both shootings were preventable for that very reason—and they want police to keep better tabs on late night parties.

Surveillance video captured the moment shots were fired just before 1 a.m. at a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road.

A 15-year-old girl was among six people injured. She was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Two women, 18 and 19 years old, were taken to another hospital in fair condition. Another woman in her 30s broke her ankle.

Two men, 25 and 35 years old, were taken to local hospitals in fair condition.

Police officers were already on the scene when the mass shooting happened.

A billboard advertised a party at Harding Avenue and Augusta Boulevard—just a block away—starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, with no end time.

Neighbors said the shooting just an hour later in West Englewood also started with a party.

Police said two people close to a big group started shooting at each other in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue, sending at least seven people to the hospital.

A man was hit in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said three women and two other men were taken to local hospitals where they are expected to recover from their physical injuries. Another woman took herself to the hospital with a graze wound.

Witnesses said they thought the late-night party should have been shut down by police.

"It escalated," said Mary Retta Beamon Robinson. "I don't even know what happened, but probably none of those people—would guess none of them live over here, because I would say 95% of the people did not live over here."

Rodriguez also heard the party, followed by the sound of gunfire next to her West Englewood home.

"It's scary. It's really scary out here—it really is. And it's sad," said Rodriguez. "Every day, you hear about someone getting shot; kids getting shot."

Chicago's noise ordinance applies between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., within 600 feet of residential district. Late Monday, it was unclear if any complaints were filed in either of these cases.

"I have a problem when the parties don't end," said Robinson.

At last check, police in both Humboldt Park and West Englewood said they were still investigating the mass shootings—and no arrests had been made.