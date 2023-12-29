Watch CBS News
Oswego man charged after shooting man in face during fight on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after shooting another man in the face during a fight in the Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Quijuan Waters, 21, of Oswego, Illinois, was arrested by Chicago police officers around 11:37 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say he was identified as the offender who shot and hurt the 24-year-old victim minutes earlier in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Waters is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

